The 2 Drugstore Hair Products Rory Gilmore Actually Uses

Raise your hand if you spent the better part of last week on your couch, wrapped in a zillion blankets, binge-watching Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life with approximately a dozen snacks. Yeah, us too. And despite all of the insane plot twists of this season (don’t worry—we won’t spoil them for you…though you seriously need to just finish the episodes already) one thing still hasn’t changed after all of these years: Rory as a perfect-looking human being.



Like, despite all of her small—and WTF-worthy huge—flaws, Rory always looks like she has her shit together. Ignoring the fact that 99 percent of the charm is Alexis Bledel and a team of hairstylists and makeup artists, we like to believe that Rory Gilmore is a real person with her own specific beauty routine and favorite products. And, if you were watching ridiculously closely during each scene, you would have noticed the two drugstore products sitting on Rory’s vanity, making her seem as real as you could ever have hoped.

Yup, that’s the very same Not Your Mother’s Beach Babe Soft Waves Sea Salt Spray and Not Your Mother’s Knotty to Nice Conditioning Detangler you literally just saw at Target last night (both under $7, thankyouverymuch). And even if—dare we speak it—Rory isn’t a real person, her hair could still live on in your very real life with these two products. The sea salt spray, which is a cult-favorite among the beauty world, is formulated with aloe leaf extract, which offsets any of the crunch and stickiness you’d usually get with salt sprays. Layer it over the keratin-infused leave-in conditioner on damp hair for soft, yet insanely defined, waves.

We can’t promise you’ll transform into a Logan-loving Gilmore (sorry; one spoiler), but you’ll at least look really excellent while you mourn the final death of your favorite show. And that almost fixes everything, right? Almost.