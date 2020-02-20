Rooted Rituals Is Walmart’s Newest Affordable Haircare Line You Need to Try

It used to be that you had to buy specialty haircare at a salon or at least, a retailer like Ulta. But now, Walmart and Target stock some great healthy-hair brands at ultra-affordable prices. Take Rooted Rituals, Walmart’s new line dedicated to getting your scalp in order. The brand joins other buzzy new companies that want us to start seeing our scalp as an extension of our skin. It’s just as important.

Rooted Rituals’ products cleanse and remove build-up but also treat your scalp and hair with nutrient-rich ingredients. We’re talking ginger root, mint, aloe, charcoal and vitamin E for cooling and strengthening where you need it. We all hate washing our hair but clogged hair follicles can lead to all sorts of issues, from itchiness and irritation to, eek, hair loss. How much you should cleanse depends on your hair and scalp type, but when it’s wash day, it could be good to reach for a product that’ll focus its strength right where you need it.

Shop Rooted Rituals’ new products below—all for less than $10.

Rooted Rituals Ginger Root + Vitamin E Cooling & Strengthening Tonic for Scalp

This leave-in treatment promises to instantly soothe the scalp and thicken strands.

Rooted Rituals Ginger Root + Charcoal Clarifying Shampoo

Ginger root helps strengthen hair and charcoal cleanses away impurities.

Rooted Rituals Ginger Root + Mint Quick Rinse Scalp Scrub

Ginger root and mint cools and detoxifies the scalp pre-shampoo.

Rooted Rituals Ginger Root + Mint Pre-Shampoo Root Rinse

Spray this rinse on before shampooing to break down stubborn oils.

Rooted Rituals Multi-Task Ginger Root + Vitamin E Leave-On Mask

This leave-in conditioner features vitamin E to help fight breakage.

Rooted Rituals Ginger Root + Aloe Conditioner

This silicone-free conditioner hydrates without weighing down strands.

Rooted Rituals Ginger Root + Aloe Deep Hydrating Concentrate Treatment

After shampoo and conditioner, apply this treatment from mid-length to ends for extra hydration.

