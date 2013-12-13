Best of the Week: Rooney Mara’s Deep Lip, Blake Lively’s Curls, More

Hollywood’s leading ladies brought the beauty and glamour this week and we can’t wait to show you. From movie premieres to store launches, red carpets all over the world were lined with stars flaunting gorgeous hair and makeup.

It was clear that bold lips, like the ones Jennifer Lawrence and Lily Collins were sporting, are definitely a season staple. Sleek hair like Adriana Lima’s is always chic, but pairing the two trends together like Rooney Mara create a jaw-dropping look. Check out the slideshow above for some stunning hair and makeup inspiration and let us know in the comments whose look you’ll be recreating this holiday!

