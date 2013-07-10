StyleCaster
Share

News: Rooney Mara’s New Fragrance Ad; Julianne Moore Did WHAT To Her Hair?

What's hot
StyleCaster

News: Rooney Mara’s New Fragrance Ad; Julianne Moore Did WHAT To Her Hair?

Wendy Rodewald
by

Watch Rooney Mara go from riding the subway to working the red carpet in her new fragrance commercial for Calvin Klein Downtown. — via YouTube

Major makeover! Julianne Moore has dyed her red hair blonde for a role. — via E! News

Perhaps taking a cue from Nicki Minaj, Amanda Bynes wore a green wig to court. — via Beauty High

Designer Rachel Roy has collaborated with John Frieda on two super cute travel kits — one with products for straight hair and one with must-haves for curls. — via Rachel Roy

Steal these celebrity-inspired hairstyles for the pool and beach. — via PopSugar Beauty

 

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share