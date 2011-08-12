Tress Trend: Romantic Headbands

Ethereal beauty reigns this summer as naturally rumpled hair is accentuated with romantic headbands, as seen on stars like Fergie. Our friends at Stylelist break down the trend for us with tips from celebrity hairstylists.

Fergie and actresses including Anne Hathaway and Halle Berry have recently been spotted wearing Roman-esque hair accessories. And backstage fixture Guido Palau wielded light-reflecting floral diadems to finish models’ locks at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall 2011-2012 fashion show.

“Anytime you wear something metallic in your hair, it brings light to your face and a sparkle to your eyes,” according to celebrity hair stylist Nathaniel Hawkins. “It’s like wearing diamond earrings.”

For the Moscow premiere of “Friends With Benefits,” celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak added a bit of edge to Kunis’ tousled updo with a chain headband. “Metallic is young and fresh, but also very classic. It’s easy to accessorize with…it can compliment pretty much outfit.”

Try rocking this trend with strands that aren’t super shiny or straight. Hawkins adds, “Use a little bit of KMS Sea Salt Spray at your roots or Aveda’s Pure Abundance Hair Potion to create texture so the headband can hold on hair.”

Want to recreate this look at home? Follow Hawkins’ step-by-step instructions for two simple, yet sophisticated styles:

Look 1: Using just your fingers, comb your hair back into a low ponytail. Take the length of the ponytail and loosely braid. Pull out the sides of the braid and then twist into a soft bun. Then pin to secure. Set headband into place and pin if needed.

Look 2: Use a salt spray or curl enhancing cream in damp hair and scrunch as much wave or curl as you can into your hair. Once dry, softly pull your hair back with just your fingers into a ponytail in the center back of your head. Place your headband onto your head and pin to secure. Now take sections of hair from the ponytail and lightly twist. While holding the section at the end gently fold the hair towards your head and pin into place. Do this to the entire ponytail for a very soft updo.

Roszak and Hawkins’ final pro pointers:

• When accessorizing with headbands, make sure they don’t take over a style but compliment it! Less is more.

• Keep the overall look soft and loose. Do not create height in front of the headband and use hairspray sparingly.

• Allow natural shorter pieces to fall out of the style and only use your fingers to comb the hairstyle in place.



