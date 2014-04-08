This New Mask Transforms Hungover Skin

A hangover here and there isn’t just inevitable, it’s a fact of life. When I’m suffering after a big night out, I can usually be spotted with black-out sunglasses and carrying a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich in one hand and a cup of coffee in the other. Sadly, there are other telling aspects of a hangover that can’t be cured by melted cheese and caffeine. Dull skin, fine lines around the mouth and a zit or three that appeared like snipers in the night (where do those come from?) all act as reminders that we shouldn’t have had that third (or fourth…) drink. Thankfully, there is the Rodial Super Acids X-Treme Hangover Mask ($56, nordstrom.com).

It’s tempting to instinctively pass on anything marked as “x-treme!” after a night of heavy drinking, but don’t let the slightly threatening name scare you off. After a long weekend through which I’d skimped on skin care but not on festivities, I swiped this creamy, pale green clay mask all over my face and waited for it to work its magic.

The acidic ingredients—glycolic acid and extracts from pineapple, pomegranate, grape, and passion fruit—took center stage, giving the mask, once applied, not only a pleasantly fruity scent, but a similarly pleasant cool tingling and tightening sensation. I have sensitive skin and didn’t feel at all like the mask was burning my face, which is always a good sign.

The directions recommend that you leave it on for a minimum of five minutes, but it took about twenty minutes for it to dry completely before I was able to rub it off with my fingertips. Yes, that’s how you remove it, and yes, it’s kind of genius—the last thing you want to do when you’re hungover is stick your face under the faucet to rinse something off.

When rubbed gently, the clay balls up and comes off effortlessly, leaving skin looking and feeling smoother, firmer, and, well, less dead. Did I feel any less nauseous, or did my head hurt any less? No, not really. I promptly toned, moisturized, and headed back to bed to sleep the remainder off, but when I woke up, my skin was glowing, my pores looked smaller and significantly less clogged, and my overall look was one of improved health, which I don’t think would have been possible without the Super Acids X-Treme Hangover Mask. No complaints here.

