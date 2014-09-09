Rodarte Takes Bold Brows Up a Level With Piercings

Bold brows have been around long enough at this point that they’re no longer just a trend, they’re a staple. Their ever-present status doesn’t mean they can’t get an upgrade though. Backstage at Rodarte, models wore practically no makeup and straight hair, but their eyebrows were the main focus, featuring wire circles “pierced”through the brow.

Lead makeup artist James Kaliardos for NARS Cosmetics created the super grunge look, taking the look of multiple piercings from the ear to the eyebrow. While eyebrow piercings may be nothing new, this intense look takes things to a whole new level. We can’t help but wonder: How bold will brows get?