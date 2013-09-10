Rodarte Creates a Take on the LA Girl With Zebra Extensions

The Rodarte designers, Kate and Laura Mulleavy, are known for creating beauty moments to go along with their fashion shows. We all remember the gorgeous ethereal braid that tied into a flower from the fall 2013 show, and this season certainly didn’t disappoint. For Spring 2014, the girls were inspired by a “wild LA girl,” bringing that inspiration into both the hair and makeup look. For the makeup, James Kaliardos for NARS created a very precise liner look to accent the graphic lines that are in the clothing collection.

Kaliardos used Via Veneto Larger Than Life Eyeliner and Black Valley Eye Paint for the graphic liner, creating an emphasis on the outer corner of the eyes. He then brushed up the brows with Oural Brow Gel so that they were “quite hairy and animal-like.” For the lips, he layered Biscayne Park Satin Lip Pencil and Floralies Satin Lip Pencil for a soft nude look. To finish the look, Kaliardos added two lines of contour on the cheeks with the new NARS Multiples (which are a smaller size, making for easier application) layering Anguilla over Altai (both new shades for spring), and then blending.

Odile Gilbert for John Frieda took the LA wild child inspiration and added an ’80s hook to it, sweeping hair to the side and adding major volume at the front. But, the big surprise? She also added a zebra print extension to each of the girl’s hair, looping it around the back for a peek of print across the under side of the pony. To get the volume and “wild child” look in the front, Gilbert added John Frieda Frizz-Ease Curl Reviver Styling Mousse through hair and dried it (focusing on the front) to build volume, and used a large barrel curling iron to create a wave section, setting it with pins until cool.

Manicurist Tracylee for Sally Hansen completed the look with a fun tortoise shell-inspired manicure, using the two new nail polish shades created for the Rodarte x Sally Hansen collaboration that will debut in March. The shades, Clay and Cinnamon were layered over each other with a sponging technique to get the look. Tracylee first applied Terracotta, sponging it lightly onto the nail in two coats, and then went back and applied Cinnamon over it with a sponge, still allowing for the Terracotta shade to show through. She then finished the look with a high shine top coat.

Image by Rachel Adler

