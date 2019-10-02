Rodan + Fields’ Pore Cleansing Tool is Next-Level Kryptonite for My Blackheads

I’m no skincare expert, but the Rodan + Fields Pore Cleansing MD system makes me feel like I could moonlight as an amateur YouTuber. This all started when I watched a co-worker get microdermabrasion on her Instagram Stories. I figured it was time to feed my curiosity and do something similar because the filter-free glow was too real. Though my skin is fairly chill, aside from period pimples, blackheads have always been both the bane of my existence and a serious obsession. So the idea of using a vacuum-like tool to suck them out in the comfort of my own home was a thrill. Needless to say, I canceled my Saturday brunch plans and rushed home.

For starters, my routine is the epitome of basic, so unpacking the Rodan + Fields Pore Cleansing MD system ($260) was intimidating but ultimately doable. After thoroughly reading all the instructions, I charged up the Pore Cleansing MD Tool and washed my face.

Next, I applied the Pore Prep Solution to my t-zone and attached the Pore Cleansing Tip to the top of the tool (which admittedly took a few minutes to figure out). When you’re dealing with a top-grade product that’s typically used by a pro in front of your living room mirror, finding your groove is a process. I recommend first testing on your hand; there is a definite finesse to breaking off the suction which must be mastered. But ultimately, the tool is actually user-friendly with the ability to increase or decrease suction to your liking.

Next, I slowly glided the tool across my t-zone in sections, moving either horizontally or vertically in the same direction. Expert tip here: the Pore Prep Solution dries very quickly and is what allows the easy gliding, so I applied multiple times and recommend everyone do the same. The instructions specifically say to never glide over the same area more than three times.

Admittedly, I broke this rule and paid the consequences. Basically, I went a bit haywire and realized the repetitive suction left a few bruised areas on my face. Thankfully, they weren’t too severe and went away quickly, but not exactly how I wanted to show up to an unofficial high school reunion later that day. Again, totally my fault, but let me be the dummy and not you, especially if you’re a sensitive skin type.

Not only is the tool easy to use and professional-grade; it’s also just crazy satisfying to see all the gunk you’re pulling off your face. After using the Pore Cleansing Tip, I moved onto the Blackhead Removal tip for a more finite focus on those pesky dots. This time I did not glide but pulsed directly on top of each blackhead to draw it out. This is the part I struggled with. Although the tips are translucent, it’s still very tricky to get right on top of the area you’re focused on and with this, precision is key.

Overall, I am really happy with my experience. Yes, I walked away with a few bruises, but I’m glowing! Like most beauty products, this isn’t a one and done quick fix. It’s not as though my life with blackheads was ended that day, but they were definitely diminished. And I think consistently using the product once a week can keep build-up at bay. Plus, the opportunity to use a salon treatment in your own home is hard to beat. You can purchase the Rodan + Fields Pore Cleansing MD system ($260) over at the brand’s website now.

