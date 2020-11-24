Rodan + Fields’ Black Friday Sale Means Your Lashes Just Got Longer

Scroll To See More Images

It’s officially Thanksgiving week, which means plenty of epic Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are headed our way. Sure, the holiday season (and shopping, for that matter) are going to look a bit different this year, but we can still count on scoring major deals on all merchandise categories through next week at the very least. Whether you’re looking to refresh your current skincare lineup or on the hunt for a luxe gift for the beauty lover on your list, Rodan + Fields Black Friday 2020 sale has got you covered. If you’ve been curious about trying the brand for yourself, but the price tags were always a barrier, now’s the perfect time to get your hands on some of their best-selling anti-aging skincare and premium beauty treatments at a steep discount.

Starting on Friday, November 27 through Monday, November 30, Rodan + Fields will be offering a generous 20 percent off across the entire site. Yes, that includes some of the brand’s top best-sellers, including the Lash Boost serum, Brow Defining Boost, Pore Cleansing MD, and their extensive mask collection (these make awesome gifts!).

It’s also a great time to test out Rodan + Fields’ newly launched Redefine Collection, a brand new skincare regimen that targets loss of elasticity and visibly lifts, sculpts, and defines the skin two times faster than similar products on the market. Scroll through below to check out all of the items I’m currently adding to my cart ahead of the Rodan + Fields Black Friday sale.

Rodan + Fields Redefine Amp System

Stock up on holiday gift sets while they’re on discount, including this award-winning system. The micro needling device and serum duo retexturize your skin by spurring fresh collagen and elastic production.

R + F Lash Boost Serum

This lash-enhancing serum is a best-seller for a reason, and with 20 percent off, why not treat yourself to a fuller set of lashes?

Redefine + Multi-Function Eye Cream Special

Now’s the time to invest in this comprehensive (and top-rated) skincare regimen, which includes the entire Redefine range.

Rodan + Fields Pore Cleansing System

If the impressive before-and-after shots of actual users of this de-congesting system don’t convince you that you too, need this complete system in your life, the 20 percent off discount will surely do the trick.

Rodan + Fields Brow Defining Boost

This 4-in-1 brow gel not only instantly defines, volumizes, and darkens your brows, but it’s also infused with hydrating ingredients to promote fuller, thicker brows with continuous use.