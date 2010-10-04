Rocking Out For A Cause

I have been a huge fan of Tigi Rockaholic Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo for almost three years. I don’t wash my hair every day, so in between lathers I need something to keep my locks from looking like an oil slick.

As we all know, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and for that reason, Tigi has produced a Pink Ribbon edition of three of their favorite products:

Tigi Rockaholic Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo

Tigi Hard Head Hairspray

Tigi Masterpiece Massive Shine Hairspray

Proceeds will benefit the City of Hope Cancer research center. Visit www.tigi.com