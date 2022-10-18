The Rockettes’ Iconic On-Stage Look Is Easier to Achieve Than You Might Think — Here’s How to Glam Like The Kick Line

Scroll To See More Images

After nearly 10 years in New York City, I finally caught the Rockettes show at Radio City Music Hall a few years ago. I have to say, it was one of the most fun ways to get into the spirit of the holidays with my friends. There is something magical about seeing such an iconic show that features pristine kick lines, insane-looking ripples and even a live camel that pranced on stage during the Christmas nativity scene. But as much as I love the holidays, I am a beauty writer first, so of course, I’ve always wondered what makeup the Rockettes wear and how they get their signature holiday-ready looks.

This year, QVC is making it easier than ever to get the scoop on the Rockettes-approved beauty products. The Rockettes are known for having long-lasting makeup that you can see even from the back row of the Radio City theater, so you know if they put their seal of approval on it, the product is good. Here are some of the top picks from the Rockettes’ curated collection, available to shop at QVC right now. Plus, everything ships for free with code FREESHIP at checkout if you’re a first-time QVC shopper. With free shipping and easy pay on nearly everything, now’s the best time to shop for everyone on your holiday list this season (even if that includes you!).

Givenchy Le Rogue Interdit Holiday Red Lipstick

If you want your pout to pop from across the room, this is the rouge to keep in your holiday party bag. Plus, get free shipping with code FREESHIP at checkout and get it in just three easy pays of $14.

IT Cosmetics CC Cream SPF 50 Foundation w/Holiday Brush

The IT CC cream is what got most people familiar with the brand when it launched nearly 14 years ago. To this day, it’s one of shoppers’ must-have products, and that includes the Rockettes! Grab a 1.8 fl oz tube of the best-selling stuff and get a holiday applicator brush for free. Normally this deal retails for $52, which is already a QVC-special price. But now you can save $10 bucks and get free shipping.

Tarte Maneater False Lashes Duo & Lash Liner Glue Liner

If you want people all the way in the back row to see your peepers, you need falsies that won’t budge and that make your whole face look brighter. Get lined eyes and lash glue in one step with the Maneater liner included in this bundle, plus two pairs of eyelashes.

IT Cosmetics Super-size Superhero Elastic Stretch Mascara Trio

This stretch volumizing mascara will stretch even the stubbiest lashes. This formula gets the Rockettes’ seal of approval, so pick this up and get three in a set for just $39.

rms beauty Living Luminizer and Lip2Cheek Cream Blush

If you want your entire face to look like a glazed donut (aka not dried out!), you need to get on the cream blush bandwagon. This one is long lasting, and makes the apples of your cheeks look perfectly flushed.