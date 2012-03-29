Would You Rock This New Top Knot Style?

We love sock buns, top knots and everything in between, but when we saw this twisted style we were left scratching our heads. We first saw this braided top knot and side bun in Aldo’s Spring 2012 ad campaign on Anais Pouliot and then again last night on Marie Denarnaud. And while both of these looks are styled with the same concept, there are some notable differences in execution.

Anais’ top knot is braided and pulled tightly to the side before wrapped in a pristine bun, while Marie’s twisted top knot is pulled to the side and closer to her hair line with flyaways untamed.

We love Anais’ style for its youthful spin on a classic look, but to us Marie’s hair just looks slightly messy and unwashed.

We can see how this style would work for an editorial, but do you think the look translates on the red carpet? Which look do you prefer?

Image via Sipausa.com