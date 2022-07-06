This Eye Cream Provides ‘Truly Impressive’ Results on Profound Wrinkles—& It’s 36% Off on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Pssssst—there’s truly no better time to stockpile your skincare collection than right now. In case you haven’t heard, Amazon has discounted an incredible amount of products ahead of Prime Day; you’ll basically be saving money by spending money this week. While more is yet to come (Prime Day officially begins Tuesday, July 12), don’t wait to jump on some of the retailer’s top-sellers, like RoC’s Retinol Correxion Eye Cream that’s currently 36 percent off.

There’s a reason the treatment is a number one seller with over 18,000 perfect ratings: Reviewers say the fast-acting formula provides ‘truly impressive’ results on even their deepest, most stubborn wrinkles. That’s not all—it also combats dark circles and puffiness so well, shoppers are forgoing concealer applications.

“Best eye cream I’ve ever tried, hands down,” said one. “I’ve tested a bunch and this one doesn’t burn my skin and I feel like it has helped fade wrinkles and keep skin hydrated. I’m 29 and started seeing soft shallow lines on the corners of my eyes a couple of years ago—I can’t find those lines anymore, after a year of using this.”

The anti-aging treatment leans on RoC’s own retinol complex to provide “dramatic results” while remaining gentle on the delicate area around the eyes. According to the brand, the dermatologist-tested cream has been clinically-proven to visibly brighten and plump tired eyes within four weeks of use. What’s more, it’s perfectly safe for use on sensitive skin, since it’s non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic.

Just take more of its fan’s words for it: “This has been the only product which has been able to impact my baggie under-eyes,” said one. “After many years of allergies, little sleep, lots of sun, and basically not taking care of my skin, I started using products to try to deal with the bags under my eyes. I figured after years of damage and carelessness, it would take years to make a difference with any over-the-counter product. Surprisingly, my wife and I noticed a tightening of the skin under my eyes within the first couple of weeks.”

Pair the firming eye treatment with other bestsellers from the brand, including the Sarah Jessica Parker-loved hyaluronic acid moisturizer and night serum capsules. With all three in your arsenal, you’ll no doubt have the perfect nighttime routine down.

The RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream is down to just $18 ahead of Prime Day. We’d advise taking advantage of this early offer ahead of the big shopping event next week.