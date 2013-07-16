Robert Pattinson Poses Clothed, in Bathtub For Dior Fragrance Ad

Besides dating Kristen Stewart for so long, this may be the oddest thing we’ve ever seen R-Patz do. After inking a $12 million deal with Dior fragrances for men, a shot from Robert Pattinson’s Dior Homme Parfum ad has been leaked. The behind-the-scenes picture, above, was posted on Dior’s Twitter with the hashtag #DiorRob, noting, “A new story is about to start.”

While we’re all waiting for the Dior ads with bated breath, we’re happy to have a taste of what they’ll look like. Rob with women practically falling all over him isn’t anything new, but this shot seems a bit conservative for the actor. If there were anyone who could wear a suit in a bathtub, it would be this famous vampire, but we’re hoping that the finished ad will make a bit more sense.

