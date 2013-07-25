10 Essentials For Going on a Road Trip

Whether it be a romantic getaway, a fun family trip, or even an overnight outdoor affair, when you’re going on a road trip there are some essentials you need to pack. Get set for your travels on the road with these beauty essentials and you’ll be worry-free and relaxed, ready to enjoy your trip.

We’ve rounded up 10 quick, simple, fuss-free yet multi-functional items for your travel bag. These items will have you looking and feeling your best, even when you’re miles away from your home beauty vanity.

More From Beauty High:

Beauty on the Go: The Best Travel Makeup Brush Sets

10 Under $10: Travel-Sized Beauty Essentials

What to Pack For Summer Vacation