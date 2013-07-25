10 Essentials For Going on a Road Trip

Whether it be a romantic getaway, a fun family trip, or even an overnight outdoor affair, when you’re going on a road trip there are some essentials you need to pack. Get set for your travels on the road with these beauty essentials and you’ll be worry-free and relaxed, ready to enjoy your trip.
We’ve rounded up 10 quick, simple, fuss-free yet multi-functional items for your travel bag. These items will have you looking and feeling your best, even when you’re miles away from your home beauty vanity.
Find out what you'll want on hand on your next roadtrip!
Bringing a huge perfume bottle doesn't make the most sense on a road trip, which is why we love this refillable mini perfume travel spray with an easy pump fill. The mini travel atomizer refills directly from your standard perfume bottle and literally takes just seconds to pump and fill with your favorite fragrance.
Travalo Mini Travel Perfume Atomizer, $16, Travalo.com
These blotting papers, which were dermatologist developed, immediately reduce surface oil by up to 84 percent and oil production up to 21 percent. Plus, they were awarded the honor of Allure magazine's Best of Beauty, so you know they're good.
Rodan + Fields Unblemish Dermatologist Developed Blot Papers with Zincidone, $23, RodanandFields.com
The first disposable, portable mini-toothbrush with a breath freshening bead that allows you to have a clean, fresh mouth without water, perfect for in the car and on-the-go. Have that just-brushed clean feeling anytime, anywhere!
Colgate Wisp, $8, Drugstore.com
This makeup brush is more than just a mineral foundation. The lightweight powder has a barely there feel with instant UVA and UVB sun protection with SPF 50.
Sunforgettable Mineral Sunscreen Brush SPF 50, $60, ColoreScience.com
After sitting in one place for far too long, you'll want to freshen up and clear away any traces of dirt, oil and makeup with these gentle, soft calming cloths. Not only do they remove makeup, they also have an amazing, unique calming fragrance to help you unwind and prepare you for the most amazing night of sleep.
Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes - Night Calming, $7, Neutrogena.com
You'll want to rehydrate your skin after suffering from being in an overheated space or dry air with this facial water spray. The mist provides your skin with a unique balance and neutral pH, making it the perfect way to freshen up all skin types.
Evian Mineral Water Spray: Toner & Mist, $12, Sephora.com
The easiest, most convenient way to apply SPF is right here in a sun stick! Simply apply the 100 percent mineral sunscreen to your skin to shield off the damaging effects of UV rays with this most advanced, safest, stable and intensely hydrating formulation.
Soleil Organique Environmental Defense Sun Stick SPF 30, $18, SoleilOrganique.com
Why use dry shampoo sprays when you can use these sophisticated, effortless hair sheets? Not only do these hairstyling sheets freshen up your locks, they also keep them protected from harmful UV rays and environmental damage.
Ted Gibson Hairsheet Styling, $25, Beauty.com
Why pack product for eyes, cheeks, and lips when you can have it all in one multi-use stick? The Universalist is great for creating a makeup look for your whole face, taking your look from drab to fab in seconds.
Universalist Multi-Use Colorstick, $33, W3LLPeople.com
Sunscreen doesn't have to be boring anymore when you amp up your SPF routine with these pre-moistened, vitamin rich sunscreen wipes. Choose SPF 30 and a swipe on sunscreen that has long lasting protection, is gentle, safe and easy to apply!
Diamond Wipes Sunscreen SPF 30, $12, Wipes123.com