The Road Out of Recession Smells Good for General Motors

GM shifts gears and jumps on the perfume bandwagon with the announcement of Cadillac, a mens fragrance to be released this fall.

As a celebration of the brand’s 100th anniversary, Cadillac serves both as a testament to longstanding brand identity and introduces innovative new developments to look forward to.

According to style.com, the scent will not resemble your favorite car freshener, nor a well preserved “new car smell.” Instead, top notes will include chamomile, geranium, tarragon, cinnamon, and grapefruit.

In a statement about the upcoming release, the fragrance license holder, Beauty Contact Inc., reported: “Cadillac, the new fragrance for men is part of the recent Cadillac renaissance: Hot new products and redesigns that capture the mantra of life, liberty and the pursuit […] a relevant extension of the Cadillac lifestyle.”

Who ever thought a stimulus plan could smell so good?