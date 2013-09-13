StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: Rita Ora Teaming Up With Rimmel for Cosmetics Line, The End of the Blowout, More

Augusta Falletta
rita ora

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Is the blowout over? This NYFW trend may make you ditch the hair dryer. [Daily Makeover]

2. Rita Ora is creating a makeup line with Rimmel. “Rita Red” lipstick, anyone? [Popsugar Beauty]

3. Exactly how to knock dark circles out. [The Beauty Department]

4. Can eyelid surgery help your career? Julie Chen argues yes. [Jezebel]

5. The surprising trick to finding your perfect shade of red lipstick. [Birchbox]

Image via Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

