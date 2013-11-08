Best of the Week: Jessica Biel’s Colored Liner, Rita Ora’s Red Lips & More

Get ready for another British invasion because the UK stunners killed it on the beauty front this week. Of course we couldn’t help but include some of Hollywood’s shining stars, but the ladies of London stole the show in this Best of the Week.

From Alexa Chung’s bright red lip, to Rita Ora’s new platinum ‘do, the British beauties reminded us that they know style, and they know it well. Click through the slideshow above to see Victoria Beckham giving us a Posh Spice moment and even more gorgeous makeup looks.

More From Beauty High:

Kourtney Kardashian: “I’m Not Wearing a Bright Lip Again for at Least 2 Years!”

7 Tips from Celebrity Manicurists to Help You Get Your Best Nails Ever

Get Lucy Hale’s Smokey Eye Look From the CMA Awards