Rita Ora Joins the Redhead Club With a Fiery New Look

Red is officially Hollywood’s hair color du jour, as evidenced by Julianne Hough‘s mane makeover back in February and Rita Ora, who appears to have ditched her steadfast blonde color for a vibrant red and orange hybrid.

Yesterday, Ora revealed her new look while casually standing on the steps of a jet at London Luton Airport. Part of a straight-to-the-point Instagram caption reads, “oh and my hairs Red.”

Since that initial reveal, the 27-year-old hasn’t shied away from flaunting her bright strands in more photos. In one series, Ora is captured in her plane seat, with a fireball emoji as the caption.In more Instagram posts, the fashionista offsets her fiery ‘do in a neon green shirt and Lousi Vuitton skirt-jacket set. This is definitely a hard color combo to pull off, but Ora is nailing it.

However, it looks like this change may just be temporary, since the color is already fading. But while it does last, we hope Ora keeps delivering next-level hair-spiration.