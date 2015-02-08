Rita Ora’s New ‘Do Is The Answer For The ‘Cool Girl’ Pixie

With all the anticipated beauty debuts around awards season, Rita Ora’s ever-changing hair did not disappoint. Her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, who was responsible for her blonde bob, has now given her what is possibly the most chic reverse mullet to debut for Grammy’s weekend – showing off the cut at a pre-Grammys party. Business in the back notwithstanding, incorporating the long bangs in the front makes for a playful and flirty take on a pixie cut.

Rita Ora’s gone from classic glamour (think Marilyn Monroe curls) to edgier and edgier hair styles since breaking out on the scene, always in her signature platinum blonde, but this might be a mainstay for her, with lots of pixie-grow-out inspiration to come. It’s the hairstyle that keeps giving!

