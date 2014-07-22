News: Rita Ora Does ‘My Little Pony’ Hair; Put Ryan Gosling on Your Nails

Rita Ora‘s multicolored side-ponytail reminds us of one thing and one thing alone: A My Little Pony mane. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, of course. We would never speak ill of My Little Pony. [Huffington Post]

In other celebrity crazy hair color news, Kesha has dyed her hair a pale, faded-looking blue-grey. It’s pretty! [MTV]

If you want to know which celebrities really get beauty, then consult these 10 fun beauty quotes from some of our favorite Hollywood ladies. [Beauty High]

We all have a few friends who would go completely insane over these Ryan Gosling nail wraps. [Us]