Rita Ora is the Face of DKNY Fragrance, Too

We already knew that Rita Ora had her hands full. Recently cast as Mia Grey in the much-buzzed “Fifty Shades of Grey” film, the songstress is also the face of DKNY’s spring ready-to-wear campaign as well as currently working on a design deal with Adidas and a makeup line with Rimmel. We would imagine that “busy” hardly covers is, but it seems like Ora made time for some more DKNY in her life.

The gorgeous and rather newly platinum blonde shot a campaign for DKNY in NYC’s Times Square the other day, and news spread that it wasn’t for the fashion side of the house, but instead for the fragrance side. WWD printed information from sources (that declined to confirm) that Ora will be the new spokeswoman for a yet-to-be-named scent possibly due out in fall 2014. These rumors seemed to be just that – rumors – until paparazzi snapped Ora holding a new DKNY fragrance bottle, and we started to believe.

So, what do you think of Ora being the face of a fragrance? We loved her in the DKNY spring campaign – but what do you think of her hold on the beauty world? Let us know in the comments below!

Photo via Alessio Botticelli/FilmMagic