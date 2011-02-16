Hair colorists to celebrities like Debra Messing, Ellen Pompeo, Rachel Weisz, and Renee Zellweger, native New Yorker Rita Hazan divides her time between off-site work and namesake salon, a 6000 square foot full service beauty mecca located on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Rita’s loyal clientele turn to her or her unfaltering ability to bring out the beauty in everyone. No stranger to cosmetics, Rita has a weakness for Mason Pearson brushes, MAC lip gloss and Chanel eyeliner. Here, a peek into her purse:



1. “I always carry a sample size of my favorite perfume for a quick refresher.”

Carnal Flower by Frederick Malle, $155 for 50 mL, at barneys.com



2. “It is hands-down the best lip balm and keeps my lips hydrated all the time!”

La Mer “The Lip Balm,” $45, at cremedelamer.com

3. ” A friend gave me this gorgeous notebook to write down all my thoughts since I always have ideas when I’m on the go.”

Hermes Notebook, $350, at hermes.com

4. “A classic essential for any stylist and perfect for quick hair touch ups.”

A Mason Pearson Brush, $125 – $160 depending on size, at drugstore.com



5. “If I am going to re-apply my makeup, I like to do it in style!”

Jay Strongwater Compact Mirror, $300, at Neiman Marcus and Saks

6. “I love their lip gloss, my new favorite is called C-Thru.”

M.A.C Cosmetics Lip Gloss, $14 and up, at maccosmetics.com

7. “I talk to people all day and like to have fresh breath.”

Binaca, $2.79, at walgreens.com



8. “I love my eyeliner!”

Chanel Black Eyeliner, $28, at bloomingdales.com

9. “I love stilettos and sometimes a brand new pair can kill. This works wonders and saves my feet!”

Band-Aid Blister Block, $4.49, at drugstore.com