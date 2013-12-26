Ring In 2014 With This New Year’s Eve Nail Art

Our philosophy on New Year’s Eve is that you need to start 2014 with some envy-inducing nail art. If you come into the new year with chipped polish and unfiled fingernails, you set a bad precedent for the months to come. Instead, opt for some gorgeous nail art or, if nothing else, a simple and chic color.

Whether you’re staying in or heading to the most talked about party in town, you’ll likely be holding a flute of champagne and saying “cheers” at midnight (or 12:01, after a midnight kiss). Considering the extended amount of time your nails will be on display, we suggest making sure they look good enough to play the part.

Let’s face it: we can’t all be Picasso with a nail polish brush, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a little fun! A little bit of glitter or a matte top coat will do the trick and your friends will still be asking you to do their nails. Choose a gradient look or a half moon manicure, but whatever you pick, make sure to leave enough dry time to avoid smudges at the party.

More From Beauty High:

The Trick to Making Your Eyeshadow Stay Put All Night

8 Things You Should Try Before the End of 2013, 4 You Can Skip

50 Gorgeous Makeup Looks for Any Holiday Party