Beauty Pros’ Fave LED Makeup Mirror Is $80 Off During Nordstrom’s Big Blowout

No matter how many TikTok followers you have—10 or 10,000—it’s pretty fun to sit in front of a makeup mirror and walk through your routine out loud like you’re in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video. Just me? So whether you’re on your way to becoming a beauty influencer or just need a vanity mirror, let me suggest Riki Loves Riki’s Riki Skinny 10X Lighted Mirror. And it just happens to be a whopping $80 off during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale.

If you’re familiar with Nordstrom’s big blowout, you know the beauty deals are a bit different than the regular sale. You normally get a jumbo size, two-for-one product or free gift instead of a typical percentage off. But not this LED mirror. It’s approximately 40 percent off but only until the sale is over. Then it goes back up to $210.

I have the Riki Skinny 10X Lighted Mirror but the silver version—not this gorgeous rose gold that’s also available. My favorite part of the mirror is that it’s incredible lightweight so you can actually travel with it. Plus, it comes with a magnetic phone clip and 10X magnifying mirror. That way, I can see every little hair when I pluck my brows, as well as create hands-free TikTok videos. Yup, you can connect your phone’s Bluetooth with ease.

On the main mirror, there’s five-stage dimming and 3X magnification, an adjustable stand and a rechargeable battery so you can move it around your room. It also makes a great gift for someone heading off to college or just got a new job. Just don’t wait because we know Nordstrom sale goods sell out—fast.