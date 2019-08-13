This Genius Light-Up Makeup Palette Is Like a Vanity On the Go

Whether you’re always traveling or you just have one too many makeup palettes (that would be me), there’s a new innovation that’ll help you get glam faster and more efficiently. It’s called the Riki Colorful Vanity On the Go and it’s about to be your new favorite beauty accessory. It’s from Glamcor’s Riki Loves Rikki brand of light-up vanity mirrors. You’ve probably seen them on basically every beauty vloggier’s YouTube channel. They come in massive full-length sizes, as well as handheld ones for selfies. This one though, is a little bit different than the rest. Allow me to explain.

How many eyeshadow, blush and highlighter palettes do you have that you barely use half of? As in, you love one or two shades but the rest are left untouched? I know I have a ton of them. With all the packaging, it takes up way too much precious vanity space. With the Colorful Vanity On the Go, it allows you to DIY your own palette so you’ll always have your most-used shades in one place.

One side of the palette is the iconic Riki Loves Riki rechargeable light-up mirror with three different settings. The other side features an empty magnetic pan. One Sunday while you’re catching up on Netflix, work on removing eyeshadow, blush and highlighter shades from their own palettes. Riki gives you a three-sided tool to help remove each product from its pan. Most shadows already have a magnetic backing but if they don’t, Riki’s package also includes little magnetic stickers to pop onto the back.

Below, co-founder Wanchen Kaiser shows how she creates her own palette. It’s a lot easier than it sounds. I think I’m going to create my own pop-of-color palette and include bright eyeshadow shades along with some transition colors and brow-bone highlighters. Then when I go away for the weekend, I only need to take one palette with me and it already has a lit mirror attached.

The Riki Colorful Vanity On The Go retails for $85 and is available on the Riki Loves Riki website August 15.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.