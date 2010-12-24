Rihanna’s Fragrance: First Sexy Look

Rihanna Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna‘s fragrance, Reb’l Fleur, isn’t launching until February but we have a glimpse of the very cool, very RiRi packaging, inspired by the shape of a stiletto heel, obv.



Rihanna explains her theories on the money making, sweet smelling venture: “I believe a woman should dare to be different – willing to live her life for herself and not for other people.”

“This fragrance is about my passion for individuality – being expressive and empowering, yes, but also emotional and intriguing. I promise you Reb’l Fleur will not be easily forgotten.”

It sounds very much like the girl’s approach to fashion, non? The fragrance is a fruity chypre with red berry, purple plums and peach notes as well as hot Barbadian influences like violet, tuberose and coconut water. In a word, it’s sexy. Look for ads and a video campaign to drop in February, shot by oft-RiRi collaborator Anthony Mandler. Love me a good celebrity fragrance video.