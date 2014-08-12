Beauty Buzz: Rihanna Covers ‘W’, the New Summer Hairstyle You Need, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Still trying to get that perfect hair color? Here are some tips for conveying what you really want. [Allure]

2. Rihanna stars as an “eskimo horror story” for W’s September issue and her makeup (done by Kabuki) is everything. [StyleCaster]

3. Need a new summer hairstyle? Try this cool side braid style (the mock side shave, if you will) for the rest of the season. [Style.com]

4. Already looking forward to fall? Here are 15 looks to get you inspired for the new season. [Daily Makeover]

5. Shark Week is here, and apparently Shark Week makeup is here too. We don’t really advise doing this at home… [Glamour]