Beauty Buzz: Sneak Peek of Rihanna’s Viva Glam Collection, How Lipstick Can Change Your Outfit, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us.

1. If you’re a little bored with your LBD, here’s how lipstick can change your entire outfit. [Daily Makeover]

2. MAC Cosmetics gave a sneak peek of Rihanna’s new Viva Glam collection (above), and we can’t wait to see the rest. [Twitter]

3. Move over, SoulCycle. There’s a new fitness trend in town (that’s actually been around forever). [Byrdie]

4. Looking for a guide to vegan beauty products? Look no further. [xoVain]

5. This is brilliant: How to win the war on static hair. [Huffington Post]

Image via Twitter