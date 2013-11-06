StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: Sneak Peek of Rihanna’s Viva Glam Collection, How Lipstick Can Change Your Outfit, More

Augusta Falletta
by

rihanna viva glam

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz 

1. If you’re a little bored with your LBD, here’s how lipstick can change your entire outfit. [Daily Makeover]

2. MAC Cosmetics gave a sneak peek of Rihanna’s new Viva Glam collection (above), and we can’t wait to see the rest. [Twitter]

3. Move over, SoulCycle. There’s a new fitness trend in town (that’s actually been around forever). [Byrdie]

4. Looking for a guide to vegan beauty products? Look no further. [xoVain]

5. This is brilliant: How to win the war on static hair. [Huffington Post]

Image via Twitter

