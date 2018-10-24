The Only Rule for Wearing Black Lipstick, According to Rihanna

It’s doubtful that Rihanna would show up at our front door with makeup kit in hand, so instead, we’re all eyes and ears for her newly launched “Tutorial Tuesdays” YouTube series. As promised, the multi-faceted performer and business owner is back in the saddle with another makeup beat breakdown.

This time, she’s delivered goth chic with a side of glowy goodness using a few key products–some old and some spankin’ new–from her Fenty Beauty lineup. Starting things off, she jumps right into painting her famous pout in the newbie “Uninvited” Stunna Lip Paint.

Her only rule for wearing a black lipstick? Make sure the color is layered for maximum payoff. “I love black lips, but it only works if it’s not sheer,” she said.

From there, she quickly warmed up her eyelids with a wash of the “Come and Get It” shade from the Moroccan Spice eyeshadow palette, starting from the outer corners and working her way toward the nose.

After that came a low-key cat eye using the “Cuz I’m Black” Flyliner, which she also notes you can really have fun with since the fine tip applicator leaves room to draw thin or thick lines. Finishing things off, she added a hint of color to the cheeks using the Chili Mango Matchstix, as well as Trippin (“the perfect blend of pink, peach and gold”) down the bridge and tip of the nose.

And for those who can’t resist a little sparkle, definitely take Rih-Rih’s advice and sprinkle a bit of the CLF Edition Freestyle Highlighter to the inner corners of the eyes.

She makes it look so easy–hopefully we can pull off this look, too.