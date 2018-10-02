A Quick-and-Dirty Workout From One of Rihanna’s Go-To Trainers

In less than a couple of years, Rihanna has gifted her fiercely loyal “Navy” with Fenty Beauty, Savage x Fenty and Fenty Puma. At this rate, we’re expecting global domination that—fingers crossed—includes some sort of fitness empire. There’s no telling if and when that’ll happen, so for now, we’re jotting down any and everything that her go-to trainers divulge.

Luckily for us, we were able to snag Dede Lagree, owner and director of training at Lagree Fitness Studio, and Rih-Rih’s go-to girl whenever she’s in Los Angeles. What is it that keeps our favorite bad gal coming back for more? The Lagree Fitness Method is unique in that it’s based on the “time under tension” concept, which means you aren’t necessarily counting “sets” or “reps” for each exercise. TUT refers to the amount of time the muscle(s) is contracted/fighting resistance.

For the following exercises, which have been modified to perform in the comfort of your own home, Lagree instructs using four-count-out, four-count-in timing for each exercise performed for a minimum of 60 seconds on the right side, 60 seconds on the left, working yourself up to 90 seconds and then 120 seconds as you begin to master them.

All in all, Lagree prides herself on the TUT philosophy because your muscles are forced to engage the slow-twitch fibers, which helps build up long-endurance strength, stimulates fat burning, and helps to sculpt long, lean muscles and avoid bulking. So what are your waiting for? Get to work, work, work, work, work (see what we did there?).

For this move—which targets the laterals, shoulders and abs—you’ll need a set of towels. On a bare floor, get into a tabletop position. Place a hand towel under your knees for comfort. Drop down onto your elbows so that they’re aligned under your shoulders. To get into starting position, walk your elbows out so that your “tabletop” creates a 45-degree angle from your hips to your knees. Now that you’re in position, place the other hand towel under your elbows. Slowly slide your elbows out in front of you for four counts and then pull them back in so they’re underneath your shoulders on a four-count. Hands should be in a prayer position pointing to the front of the room. Your knees are static and do not move. Your entire trunk should not move. The entire exercise is performed by just pushing your elbows out and pulling them in.

This move targets the inner thighs, outer thighs, pelvic area and transverse abdominals (lower abs). On a smooth surface, stand with legs hip-width apart and toes pointed outward with a slight bend in your knees. Grab some gliders or paper plates (on carpet) or towels (on hard floor) and slowly push one leg outward (four-count) and then pull inward (four-count). Focus on pulling in and pushing out using your inner thigh. There should be a slight bend in knees, but you should never be in a total squat position. Repeat this motion for 90–120 seconds on one side then switch to the other leg.

This move targets all muscles of the trunk: triceps, arms shoulders, chest, back and abs. Get in a tabletop position on the floor with gliders or towels under your knees; then slide your knees back so you’re creating a 45-degree angle between your core and thighs. Cross your legs at your ankles and lift slightly so that only your hands and knees are touching the floor. When you inhale, slowly push yourself backward using your shoulders and arms. On the exhale, pull your body back to starting position using only your arms, not your legs—your legs should be stationary, and your arms should feel like they’re pulling and pushing dead weight.

This move targets the arms, laterals and obliques. It’s the same concept as the Bear (another popular Lagree move), except your hands are elevated, making it easier on the lower back. Start by selecting a sturdy piece of furniture in your house (a heavier chair is recommended) and a smooth floor surface (i.e., tile or hardwood). Facing the chair, place your hands on the sides of the seat, extend your arms so they’re completely straight. Creating a 90-degree angle between your hips and the floor (back straight, booty out!), place your feet on a towel (to allow the feet to move back and forth with ease), go up on the balls of your feet and keep a slight bend in the knees. With slightly bent knees, pull your knees into you toward your elbows on a four-count-in; and staying on the balls of your feet, push your legs away from your elbows by sliding your feet out on a four-count. You should feel like you’re dragging the lower half of your body with the power of your core and lower abs.