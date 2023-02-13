Rihanna Wore This Brand-New Red Lipstick for Her Show-Stopping Super Bowl Performance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Technically the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Sunday but over here, it was Rihanna who really stole the show, er, game. She revealed she’s pregnant while singing just a small selection of her hits while also suspended in the air. NBD! She also repped her brand, Fenty Beauty, by touching up her makeup mid-performance. Of course, she also wore a full face of Fenty, including a brand-new red lipstick you’re going to want to get your hands on.

Rihanna’s longtime makeup artist Priscilla Ono was responsible for her glam. “That red stage called for the ultimate Rihanna red lip. We wanted her beauty look to celebrate this moment and be a true reflection of her timeless beauty. And to me, there’s nothing more iconic to Rihanna than her soft matte skin and a bold red lip,” she said in a statement.

That red lip is the new Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in The MVP ($29 at Sephora). The long-wearing formula promises to be hydrating and comfortable — not like the liquid lipsticks of the past.

As for the rest of her makeup, Ono used thin layers of the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation ($39 at Sephora), Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Powder Foundation ($39 at Sephora) and Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder ($34 at Sephora) to give Rihanna skin’s a natural look while still ensuring it doesn’t melt off her face during the Halftime Show. That’s why Rihanna pretending to touch up her makeup with Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder was so cute — it makes perfect sense for the performance but it also shows how much of a true businesswoman she is. And it’s iconic.

Grab the new Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in The MVP now, as well as the limited-edition products inspired by the Super Bowl.