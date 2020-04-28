Only Rihanna Could Convince Me to Wear Makeup at Home

I don’t know about you but I’ve been pretty makeup-free while working from home the past six weeks. I knew right away I wanted to give my skin a break during such a stressful time. But watching Rihanna’s summer Fenty face tutorial actually inspired me to apply a little product to feel a bit more like myself. (At least for a few hours.) What I love so much about this tutorial is how it’s focused on how the skin feels instead of hiding every perceived flaw. It’s the perfect no-makeup makeup look for Zoom calls, Bumble virtual dates or just to have an hour of normalcy during the chaos.

Rihanna starts by showing off the new Cheeks Out Collection of lightweight cream blush and bronzer. It’s a great product for the summer because it’s sheer and moves with your skin—and it’s not greasy. There are 10 blush shades seven bronzer hues and Ri starts with Hunnie Glaze to contour her cheeks, jawline and “big” forehead. (Her words, not mine!) “We like things to look like skin, we like them to look like natural,” she says while blending into her foundation.

She warms up her cheeks with Petal Poppin, a soft baby pink blush. She notes that it’s impossible to overdo layering on the product because of how sheer it is and how it melts into your skin. She even pops Summertime Wine blush, a soft berry with shimmer, right on top.

“Don’t I look beach-ready or booty-call ready?” Rihanna asks. We’re going to say a resounding yes to both. Watch the rest of her no-makeup makeup routine above and shop the new Cheeks Out Collection, below.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush

In 10 natural-looking shades.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer

In seven bronzy hues.

