Leave it to Rihanna to show up to a shoot already looking fabulous. In this new behind-the-scenes video from her campaign shoot for Rogue, the singer’s new fragrance, RiRi arrives on set looking very Jackie O in a silk scarf kerchief and dark sunglasses before stripping down to a black bodysuit.

Rogue ($69, macys.com), Rihanna’s fourth fragrance, launched this month and features a blend of jasmine, plum and patchouli notes.

