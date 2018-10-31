Rihanna’s Makeup Artist Priscilla Ono Reveals Her Hack for Dewy, Winter-Proof Skin

If you can peel your eyes away from Rihanna’s latest “Tutorial Tuesdays,” dedicated to the “Kiss It Better-“inspired Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil, we’ve got winter-specific advice from her makeup artist.

Priscilla Ono, who’s been a Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist since the brand’s inception, has always been generous with her advice, often referencing the hacks she uses on her most famous client.

This past weekend was no exception as she chatted with HelloGiggles at Sephoria, Sephora’s first-ever beauty event and delved into her advice for getting glowy in cold weather that tends to dry us out.

First, while she acknowledges that most of us tend to go for hydrating foundations, there’s also a major downside: they don’t hold up when you’re constantly shifting from cold air outside to artificial heat inside. To that same point, matte formulas can be extremely drying. So what’s a guy or gal to do? According to Ono, you’ve got to mix things up; specifically your skin care and coverage.

“One of my hacks is I always like to mix a little bit of facial cream or facial oil. I love facial oils, like two drops into your foundation, mix it, apply it, and your skin looks gorgeous,” she said.

There’s also the option of using primer, which has long been debated as a product that’s either absolutely necessary or totally optional. Ono appears to agree with the latter, except when you want that longwear effect. In that case, prep before you cover. And if you want that lighter, second-skin feel, mix it with your foundation before applying.

“A little trick that I do for something a little lighter on the skin, is that I mix 50% of primer and 50% of foundation, and it almost makes like a tinted moisturizer,”she said, while also adding, “I put that on all over, and it just gives me a really nice, easy-wear foundation. I’ve actually done that on Rihanna a few times, too.”

The result is not-quite-full coverage that doesn’t feel too heavy and still deliver an easy, luminous finish. If it’s Rihanna-approved, we’re definitely trying it.