The Affordable Skin-Care Products Rihanna’s Makeup Artist Swears By for Her Clients

Though she can’t reveal the exact skin care routine of our favorite bad gal, Rihanna’s trusted makeup artist Priscilla Ono (who is also the Global Makeup Artist for Fenty Beauty) has name-dropped a few of the must-haves in her kit.

In an exclusive interview with Refinery29, Ono emphasized how a good canvas–aka healthy, clean skin–is the key to a bomb makeup look, in addition to keeping things as simple as possible.

To start, she begins every client session by clearing their face of debris with Bioderma Micellar Water, which she “pours onto a cotton round and sweeps across the face to lift off dirt and oil without stripping the skin.” From there, she’ll tighten up the face with a splash of Caudalie Moisturizing Toner, followed by a moisturizer that doesn’t “slip or slide” on the skin. And when the face needs extra TLC, there’s always Biore Pore Strips or a sheet mask on hand.

“Whether it’s blackheads or just pore junk, it’s glaring and you can always see it under makeup if it’s a photoshoot or red carpet,” she said. “My favorite are the Tatcha sheet masks, especially the Luminous Deep Hydration Lifting Mask. There’s one whole young coconut in each sheet mask — it’s crazy. I like to use that on Rihanna.”

And now we’re adding all of these products to our fall shopping list.