New Music Video Beauty Rules According to Rihanna’s ‘Pour It Up’ and Britney Spears’ ‘Work B*tch’

It’s not exactly news that these days, singers are creating risque music videos for a “wow” factor. Between Miley Cyrus’ “We Can’t Stop” and the ridiculous amount of behind the scenes footage we get to see on Instagram, it’s clear that the ladies of music aren’t exactly taking things slow. But, just when you thought things couldn’t stretch the limits any more, Rihanna put out a video featuring strippers and wigs just weeks after Britney Spears released the video for her song “Work B*tch,” which shows Spears essentially as a slave driver.

After taking a second to take in the videos (because trust us, you’ll need a minute to let it all sink in), we couldn’t help but notice some very distinct similarities between Rihanna’s “Pour It Up” and Britney’s “Work B*tch.” Considering these two are on top of the Billboard charts (and each have followings in the millions on social media sites), these are the girls who make the rules when it comes to music. Here, we’ve mapped out three new rules for music videos, courtesy of Rihanna and Britney.

1. If you’ve got a product line, flaunt it. Within the first ten seconds of each video, the singers shamelessly flaunt their own beauty products (not that we can blame them). For Britney, it’s her Fantasy perfume sitting on a vanity mirror in the middle of the desert, and for Rihanna, it’s her RiRi Woo MAC Cosmetics lipstick, worn by the star while she sits in her throne.

2. Your own hair is not good enough. What’s more, you must have at least two different hairstyles in one video. Don’t believe anyone who tells you celebrities are not wearing extensions, because those people are lying to you. Britney dons two sets of extensions worn both curly and straight.

Rihanna wears two different wigs: one blonde and short, the other long and black. Plus, to take things one step further, her eyebrows are pink at one point.

3. Simple red nail polish is not enough anymore. You must also wear fishnet gloves (bonus points if they’re fingerless). Rihanna wears fingerless fishnet gloves in “Pour It Up,” while in “Work B*tch,” Britney wears a pair of fishnet gloves to show off her red nails. Plus, fishnet seems to be the fabric of choice when it comes to just about any article of clothing in these videos.

Images via Rihanna “Pour It Up;” Images via Britney Spears “Work Bitch”