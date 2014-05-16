Rihanna Debuts Pink Hair, Claims She’s Playing in Nicki Minaj’s Wigs

Rihanna is never one to play it safe with her look – we’ve all seen her basically naked on the red carpet and on social media countless times – so it’s no surprise that she has now decided to go the pastel hair route. Last night, she debuted a short pink pixie crop on her Instagram, claiming that she was both “Wiggin out” and raiding “Nicki’s wig closet for the summer!” We love that RiRi is of course always having fun with her hair (and that she paired the bubblegum pink crop with a complementary pink lip – and pink nails).

The new ‘do isn’t too much of a shock for the singer, who is constantly changing up her look, but when it comes to color she tends to go for darker hues or her favorite vibrant red. But clearly RiRi also wanted to try out the pastel hair trend that has been taking the world by storm, and what better time to do it than right before summer? We’ll be curious to see if it lasts, but what do you think of the new look? Let us know in the comments below!

Images via Twitter