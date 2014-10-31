Best of the Week: Rihanna’s Orange Lip, Kim Kardashian’s Birthday Glam, More

Regardless of which party they attended, the most sought-after A-listers definitely gave us something to celebrate this week. As usual, their hair and makeup was everything. Rihanna and Emma Watson opted for bold lips, while Olivia Wilde and Ashley Madekwe chose to keep things more simple.
Whether our favorite stars took the natural route, or were full-on glam, like Kim Kardashian at her 34th birthday, they all looked flawless. As always, we’ve compiled the best beauty looks from the past week, so don’t miss out on our slideshow above!
Rihanna attended the amfAR Gala rocking bronze eyes, an orange lip, and a sleek low ponytail.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Ashley Madekwe looked stunning in the simple glam look of liner, lashes, and a nude lip.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for amfAR
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 34th birthday in style, wearing her signature sultry makeup look: long, dramatic lashes and a pinky-nude lip.
David Becker/Getty Images
Emma Watson glammed up her simple look with a matte pink lipstick.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Olivia Wilde attended the IWMF Courage In Journalism Awards looking naturally beatufiul. With just a wash of color over her lids and a nude glossy lip, her killer bone structure stole the show.
JB Lacroix/Getty Images
Between her messy ponytail and smokey eyes, Juno Temple's hair and makeup was at the top of our must-have list.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Camilla Belle's look couldn't have been any more polished, from her flawless makeup to her neat updo.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Taylor Swift showed off her side swept bangs and winged liner in New York City looking stunning as ever.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic