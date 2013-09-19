11 Times Rihanna Went Without Makeup and Looked Gorgeous

Rihanna could walk around in a dinosaur costume and she’d look great. Hell, she could (and has) run around all night in a giant, fuzzy red cape in the shape of a heart made of fox fur and she’d still look fantastic. So it should come as no surprise that RiRi without makeup is as lovely as ever.

Though she’s usually seen with a statement lip or a bold eye, she has posted some no-makeup shots to Instagram, and she’s also wandered around NYC with nary a swipe of lipstick or a trace of eyeliner to be seen. We scoured the internet (and her Instagram) to find the best shots of Rihanna without any makeup on—or, at least, with so very little that it appears she’s makeup-free. (Whether she’s 100% without makeup or just 90% or so is between her and her concealer.)

But first, here’s a video of RiRi in that heart-shaped fur coat thing, feeding the birds just after sunrise. Bask in the glory of that before you bask in the glory of her bare face.