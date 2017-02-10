StyleCaster
Rihanna Wears No Makeup at the Airport, Still Looks Stunning

Photo: Getty Images

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Rihanna went makeup-free at the airport and looked as gorgeous as usual. [Daily Mail]

These are the best sales to shop online this weekend, because let’s be honest: You’re not leaving your bed. [Racked]

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is pregnant with what will undoubtedly be the world’s prettiest baby. [Fashionista]

Target’s newest collection is for puppies! As in, sweaters for puppies! PUPPIES! [Refinery29]

Have we reached peak designer sports bra? (Yes). [Fashionista]

What you need to know about counterfeit Jergens, which is a thing. [Allure]

Trump’s new health secretary basically DGAF about women. [The Cut]

This brave woman’s story about why she Instagram’d her double-mastectomy will probably pull your heart out. [Elle]

