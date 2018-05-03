Rihanna Just Previewed a New Killawatt Highlighter Duo in This Makeup Tutorial

Collect your coins and get excited Rihanna fans: another Fenty Beauty drop will arrive in a mere weeks. There’s plenty to digest from the singer’s June 2018 Vogue cover story, including an interesting update on her relationship with Drake, but makeup lovers like us are geeking out over her accompanying, 10-minute makeup tutorial, posted to the Vogue Instagram account.

A few seconds into her “more and more” look (because that’s the vibe she’s all about this summer), the 30-year-old slyly whipped out a Killawatt Highlighter Duo. We’ve seen the dual-colored product plenty of times, but the one used in this one includes brand spankin’ new hues.

After holding up the product, saying “Beach Please” (the probable name of the color duo), she applied the purple shade to her eyelids and the sunset shade to her cheeks for a warm highlight. The former is probably that mysterious shade she wore while performing at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Fans were also quick to point out the caption under Fenty Beauty’s regram of the original video, which reads “you ready? May 21, 2018.” It’s likely that the new duo will be released on that date. Combined with rumors of another Stunna Lip Paint shade, we’d advise saving up, stat.