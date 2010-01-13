Rihanna Channeling Dionne Warwick?

Dionne Warwick

Photo: Lefistnoir.files.wordpress.com Rihanna

Photo: Arnold Turner/WireImage

I only had dinner with Rihanna once. O.K., well maybe we didn’t exactly have dinner together but we were in the same restaurant AND she was only four tables away from me AND we had a moment–she looked right at me and gave me a huge smile–so yes, it counts. After all, I have been at a few lame dinner parties with people and had less interaction…

Anyway, when I had dinner with Rihanna, I couldn’t help but check out her hair and more specifically her hair color. She had just started wearing the blonde on the top–in the moment all I could think about was that bird the guy on the late 70’s TV show had on his shoulder… Baretta, I think. Anyway, she’s a pop star–she can pull off the Sulphur-crested Cockatoo look in a way that is quite chic. I liked it.

Recently, instead of the spiky Cockatoo version she has been wearing it down and curly. Immediately I thought of old school Dionne Warwick!!! Compare the pics… Am I wrong?I think Dionne would be into the imitation as it’s the sincerest form of flattery. After all, That’s What Friends Are For. Right?

I love inspiration –the way I feel when I’m inspired, the different sources–birds on a shoulder or song birds–and I love any modern twist on a retro or classic.

What do you think? LMK.