Of Course, Rihanna Pulls Off A Mullet Like No One Else

Others have tried it to some success but no one, I repeat, no one nails an edgy haircut like Rihanna. Her new mullet is making waves not only because of how badass it looks but of how well she pulls it off. Ri took to Instagram to do a casual Valentine’s Day countdown in sexy Savage x Fenty sheer black lingerie. She’s wearing a black bralette, sheer skirt with lace criss-cross back and sheer gloves. Although the video is in black-and-white, it starts as a static image and you can see her bold red lip that goes perfectly with the Valentine’s Day-ready look.

This isn’t the first time Rihanna has rocked a mullet but this might be our favorite yet. It’s definitely the most dramatic with short baby bangs, long sideburns and a layer of shoulder-length hair in the back. She joins other celebrities who rocked a mullet lately including Miley Cyrus, Keke Palmer, Debby Ryan, Maisie Williams and Barbie Ferreira. Yes, we’d say it was a bit of a trend.

There’s something about the combination of Rihanna’s sexy black lace with her cool-as-hell mullet that makes this video impossible to look away from. Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day solo with a new vibrator or have a partner (and a new vibrator) there are only a few weeks left to get your hair and makeup ready and your ‘fit planned. We’re drooling over Savage x Fenty‘s V-Day offerings. Ri’s ‘fit is actually already available now. Shop the Candy Hearts Dotted Mesh Halter Crop Cami ($17.48 at SavageX) and Candy Hearts Dotted Mesh Open-Back Skirt ($22.48 at SavageX)—the mullet is your choice.