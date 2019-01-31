Rihanna’s Everyday Makeup Routine Is Surprisingly Simple

Since we don’t have Rihanna on speed dial (it would be super dope if we did), we pay attention when she provides tips and tricks on applying makeup. If you didn’t know, the songstress and beauty mogul takes to YouTube with her new series, “Tutorial Tuesdays” to share deets on her beauty routine, and we have every episode on repeat. This time around, Rihanna’s everyday makeup tutorial was outlined, including her favorite Fenty Beauty products, and it’s surprisingly more low-maintenance than we’d assume.

For starters, she dives into her eye look, using various shades from Fenty Beauty’s Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette ($59; sephora.com) to create a bronze and gold lid that’s fitting for both work and play. To warm up her eyes, she coats lids with the bronze shade “Come and Get It” and followed by chocolate hue, “Hennessey” in the corners of her eye creating “natural definition” reminiscent of a winged cat-eye. Her pointer for applying dark shadows? Be intentional. To finish off her lids, RiRi sweeps a lighter champagne shadow across her top lash line and adds pops of sparkle in the inner corner of the eye because that’s where the light hits most, obvi.

As for complexion, highlighter is the focus for Rihanna’s everyday look. She swept Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter ($34; fentybeauty.com) in “Hustla Baby” across her cheekbones, down the bridge of her nose and under the arch of her brow because looking lit from every angle is a must.

And in typical Rihanna fashion, it’s not a polished look without a poppin’ nude lip. This time around, she featured her Stunna Lip Paint ($24; fentybeauty.com) in “Unbotton” and “Unveil”. Her secret to making the lip color look bomb? Tapping the edges of her pout. She points out that this method is important after applying a color that is lighter or similar to her skin tone for balanced blending.

Now that we have a sneak-peek into Rihanna’s daily makeup routine (or so we’d like to think), it seems just a tiny bit easier to get ready for work or a night out. Just tap into that RiRi confidence—and make sure the light is reflecting from your face.