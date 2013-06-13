First Look: Rihanna Hearts MAC Summer Collection Coming Soon

Last month when Rihanna and MAC debuted RiRi Woo, the red lipstick that looks good on every skin tone, it sold out online practically in seconds. Fans and beauty girls alike rushed to MACCosmetics.com to purchase the coveted lipstick, and now that we’ve seen the latest collaboration between the singer and the makeup company, we’re pretty sure that a repeat sell out will happen instantly. The second of four collections to be rolled out this year, Rihanna Hearts MAC Summer Collection already has us swooning.

Combining Rihanna’s daring beauty looks with must-have summer items, the collection, available exclusively online June 18, features the sought-after RiRi Woo lipstick, plus two other matte shades that the Rihanna Navy will go wild over. For those of you who are more inclined to a sun-kissed look for summer, the collection includes Lustre Drops and a blush and bronzer duo, priced at $20 and $26, respectively. Take a look at the products above and tell us which part of the Rihanna Loves MAC Summer Collection you’ll be wearing this summer!

