First Look: Rihanna Hearts MAC Summer Collection Coming Soon

Augusta Falletta
by
Last month when Rihanna and MAC debuted RiRi Woo, the red lipstick that looks good on every skin tone, it sold out online practically in seconds. Fans and beauty girls alike rushed to MACCosmetics.com to purchase the coveted lipstick, and now that we’ve seen the latest collaboration between the singer and the makeup company, we’re pretty sure that a repeat sell out will happen instantly. The second of four collections to be rolled out this year, Rihanna Hearts MAC Summer Collection already has us swooning.

Combining Rihanna’s daring beauty looks with must-have summer items, the collection, available exclusively online June 18, features the sought-after RiRi Woo lipstick, plus two other matte shades that the Rihanna Navy will go wild over. For those of you who are more inclined to a sun-kissed look for summer, the collection includes Lustre Drops and a blush and bronzer duo, priced at $20 and $26, respectively. Take a look at the products above and tell us which part of the Rihanna Loves MAC Summer Collection you’ll be wearing this summer!

Courtesy Images

1 of 6

Rihanna and MAC Cosmetics are teaming up once again for a summer cosmetics collection, to be sold exclusively online beginning June 18. 

Photo: MAC Cosmetics/MAC Cosmetics

This coral and bronze combination makes for a gorgeous powder blush duo, named Hibiscus Kiss, which will sell for $26 at MACCosmetics.com

Photo: MAC Cosmetics/MAC Cosmetics

This lipstick, Heaux, is a retro matte berry color, perfect for RiRi fans looking for a date night lipstick. 

Photo: MAC Cosmetics/MAC Cosmetics

RiRi Boy is the line's matte vivid lavender lipstick, and we're pretty sure you won't attract any rude boys with this shade. 

Photo: MAC Cosmetics/MAC Cosmetics

The instant classic RiRi Woo red lipstick will be available with the summer collection, and we can attest to the fact that this shade looks amazing on any skin tone! 

Photo: MAC Cosmetics/MAC Cosmetics

This rose gold Lustre Drop called Barbados Girl is the perfect way to get a touch of bronze, highlighted skin without subjecting your face to harmful UV rays. 

Photo: MAC Cosmetics/MAC Cosmetics

