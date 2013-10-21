Get a Sneak Peek at Rihanna’s MAC Holiday Collection

In the fourth (and final) installment of her collaboration with MAC Cosmetics, Rihanna’s holiday collection will officially be available in December and we got a sneak peek! The latest collection from RiRi includes the signature RiRi Woo matte red lipstick, plus two new lipsticks, Pleasure Bomb and Bad Girl RiRi, each of which will sell for $15.

Also new to the collection will be new variations of nail lacquer, liquid eyeliner and eyeshadow, plus the limited-edition white pearl packaging with rose gold detailing a la Rihanna. The collection will be available in December, just in time for the holidays. We know all good things must come to an end, but we’re really hoping that this won’t be the last we see of Rihanna’s collaborations with MAC Cosmetics.

Would you rather give or receive Rihanna’s MAC holiday collection? Tell us in the comments below!