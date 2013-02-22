News: Rihanna And Kate Moss Get Naked For V; Burberry Debuts Nail Polish

StyleCaster
The one and only Mario Testino shot our favorite bad girls Rihanna and Kate Moss for V Magazine in some raunchy (yet amazing) S&M-esque poses. Now how do we get that bold black liner? —via V Magazine

Burberry was so inspired by the Oxblood polish they used on the models last week that they will be launching a nail line in the fall. The polish will be part of their “Trend Kisses” beauty collection. —via Beauty High 

Revenge‘s Ashley Madekwe was just announced as Joico Haircare’s newest face and stylist. The actress recently dished on her favorite products from the brand: “I’m addicted to the K-Pak series because it’s all about keeping your hair moist and looking good.” —via E online

How does the United States Postal Service hope to make money in this dire economy? Start a clothing line, of course (?). Next year they are launching a line of weatherproof outerwear called “Rain, Heat & Snow.” Makes total sense. —via InStyle

