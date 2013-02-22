News: Rihanna And Kate Moss Get Naked For V; Burberry Debuts Nail Polish

The one and only Mario Testino shot our favorite bad girls Rihanna and Kate Moss for V Magazine in some raunchy (yet amazing) S&M-esque poses. Now how do we get that bold black liner? —via V Magazine

—

Burberry was so inspired by the Oxblood polish they used on the models last week that they will be launching a nail line in the fall. The polish will be part of their “Trend Kisses” beauty collection. —via Beauty High



—

Revenge‘s Ashley Madekwe was just announced as Joico Haircare’s newest face and stylist. The actress recently dished on her favorite products from the brand: “I’m addicted to the K-Pak series because it’s all about keeping your hair moist and looking good.” —via E online

—

How does the United States Postal Service hope to make money in this dire economy? Start a clothing line, of course (?). Next year they are launching a line of weatherproof outerwear called “Rain, Heat & Snow.” Makes total sense. —via InStyle