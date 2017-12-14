Rihanna Delivers Holiday Nail Inspo With a Glitter Manicure

No other celeb inspires us to live our best lives quite like Rihanna. And now that Fenty Beauty is on everyone’s wish list, we’re looking to her more than ever for the beauty inspo that will carry us into 2018. It’s no secret that famous beauties like RihRih are constantly switching up their nail colors (because why not), so more often than not, we’re scoping out their digits to see the latest and greatest shades.

And if her latest mani is any indication, now is the time to whip out our glitziest polishes for the holiday season. On Tuesday, she flaunted iridescent tips on her Instagram stories (below) and credited celebrity nail technician Jenny Longworth with the paint job. We’re all about matching this icy hue to our white hot winter ensembles…or an impending snowstorm.

Either way, I’m doing it because Rihanna is the trendsetter of my dreams. Do I need any other reason? If you’re not completely enamored with this glitter mani, you’re bound to find something equally stunning on Longworth’s Instagram page. She’s constantly posting her work there, which means the inspo is never in short supply.

And if that doesn’t satisfy you, maybe a round-up of expert-approved winter nail colors will. Our work here is done.